Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: F, DASH, AR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), where a total volume of 253,709 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 25.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.7% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 44,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 20,718 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,300 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 26,179 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

