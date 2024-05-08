News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EYE, SNOW, RNG

May 08, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total of 7,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.9% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 31,007 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 5,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EYE options, SNOW options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

EYE
SNOW
RNG

