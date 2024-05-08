Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EYE, SNOW, RNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total of 7,560 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 756,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.9% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024 , with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 31,007 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 5,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EYE options, SNOW options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

