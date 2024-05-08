Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EYE, SNOW, RNG

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 31,007 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 5,506 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 550,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 767,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,400 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EYE options, SNOW options, or RNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: RWL Options Chain
Funds Holding SAVA
APXI market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.