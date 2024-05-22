Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, MRNA, ENS

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 44,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enersys (Symbol: ENS) saw options trading volume of 2,063 contracts, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of ENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of ENS. Below is a chart showing ENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
