Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ENPH, MRNA, ENS

May 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

May 22, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 165,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 407% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 24, 2024, with 40,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 44,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.4% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring May 24, 2024, with 6,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 693,300 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Enersys (Symbol: ENS) saw options trading volume of 2,063 contracts, representing approximately 206,300 underlying shares or approximately 95.3% of ENS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,700 underlying shares of ENS. Below is a chart showing ENS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, MRNA options, or ENS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
