Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EMN, CART, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), where a total volume of 7,896 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 789,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.1% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 829,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,200 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART) options are showing a volume of 15,671 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.5% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 24,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

