Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: EL, LITE, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total of 13,752 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 8,888 contracts, representing approximately 888,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,900 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 3,606 contracts, representing approximately 360,600 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 759,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,134 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
