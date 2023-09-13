Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, V, AIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 3,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 331,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 22,108 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 14,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, V options, or AIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Media Dividend Stock List
RWX YTD Return
LMPX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.