Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, V, AIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total volume of 3,311 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 331,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 22,108 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 14,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,500 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

