Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, APO, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 10,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 15,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 21,846 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVA options, APO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LN
DBCP shares outstanding history
OSTK Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.