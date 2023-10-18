Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, APO, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 10,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 15,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 21,846 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

