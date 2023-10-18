News & Insights

Markets
DVA

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DVA, APO, UPS

October 18, 2023 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA), where a total of 10,687 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 72.9% of DVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,800 underlying shares of DVA. Below is a chart showing DVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 15,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.9% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 21,846 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 6,902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,200 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVA options, APO options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LN
 DBCP shares outstanding history
 OSTK Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVA
APO
UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.