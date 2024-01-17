Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, MPW, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 2,791 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 279,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 516,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 150,320 contracts, representing approximately 15.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 26,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 13,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 09, 2024, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
