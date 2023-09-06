Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DPZ, ARCB, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 1,847 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 184,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 390,375 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $377.50 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $377.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) options are showing a volume of 1,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 182,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 388,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,400 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 30,512 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,100 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

