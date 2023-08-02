Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDOG, SSTK, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 29,534 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.7% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 2,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 5,727 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 809,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,500 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 19,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
