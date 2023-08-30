Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DDD, AVGO, NCNO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD), where a total of 24,247 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.2% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 24,799 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 122.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 2,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
And nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) saw options trading volume of 4,665 contracts, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares or approximately 118.9% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
