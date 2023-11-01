Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DD, MCK, ABT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total of 10,926 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) options are showing a volume of 2,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,300 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 31,207 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 6,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,000 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

