Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DAL, TSN, SEDG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 40,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 11,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) saw options trading volume of 11,921 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,200 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) saw options trading volume of 15,044 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 22, 2023, with 4,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
