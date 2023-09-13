Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CVNA, CLB, SEAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 45,199 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,812 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 281,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Laboratories Inc (Symbol: CLB) saw options trading volume of 1,319 contracts, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of CLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 268,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 657 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,700 underlying shares of CLB. Below is a chart showing CLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (Symbol: SEAS) saw options trading volume of 3,349 contracts, representing approximately 334,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of SEAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 693,255 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of SEAS. Below is a chart showing SEAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

