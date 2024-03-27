Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CTAS, ADBE, DE

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 29,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $525 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:
And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 860,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
