Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, CZR, COR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 76,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,600 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 13,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 5,209 contracts, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSCO options, CZR options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: DLB market cap history
TGI Average Annual Return
STL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.