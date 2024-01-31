Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CSCO, CZR, COR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), where a total volume of 76,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 6,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,600 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 13,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 5,209 contracts, representing approximately 520,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

