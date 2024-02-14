Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRWD, UPWK, ARCB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total of 45,570 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 21,227 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.3% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,560 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,000 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) options are showing a volume of 2,834 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 283,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103% of ARCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of ARCB. Below is a chart showing ARCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

