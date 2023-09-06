Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRMT, LLY, U

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in America's Car-Mart Inc (Symbol: CRMT), where a total volume of 324 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of CRMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 54,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,200 underlying shares of CRMT. Below is a chart showing CRMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 18,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 43,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 10,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRMT options, LLY options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
