Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CRM, ETSY, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 28,269 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring January 12, 2024, with 3,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,500 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) options are showing a volume of 24,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,600 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 400,862 contracts, representing approximately 40.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 15,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

