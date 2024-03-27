Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CR, UBER, ELF

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 62,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 6,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 5,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CR options, UBER options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Preferred Stock Notification Service
Institutional Holders of DOVA
COV Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.