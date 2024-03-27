Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CR, UBER, ELF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 1,002 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 233,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 62,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring May 03, 2024, with 6,466 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,600 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 5,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 531,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

