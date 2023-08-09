Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COP, BLK, OXY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total of 43,549 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.6% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 8,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 827,800 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) saw options trading volume of 4,786 contracts, representing approximately 478,600 underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $770 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 70,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.1% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 14,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

