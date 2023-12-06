Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: COF, CAR, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF), where a total volume of 24,293 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.8% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 3,799 contracts, representing approximately 379,900 underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 373,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 93,513 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 100.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 7,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 799,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
