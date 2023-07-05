News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CMG, META, NFLX

July 05, 2023 — 03:55 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 6,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 663,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 259.2% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 255,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2070 strike put option expiring July 07, 2023, with 905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2070 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 541,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 243.3% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 61,589 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 166,277 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 11,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, META options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

