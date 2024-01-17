Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: CF, BTU, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF), where a total of 11,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.1% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 6,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 670,300 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) options are showing a volume of 15,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of BTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,000 underlying shares of BTU. Below is a chart showing BTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 17,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,700 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
