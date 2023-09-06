Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BX, CELH, PATH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 17,744 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $108 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) saw options trading volume of 7,379 contracts, representing approximately 737,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) saw options trading volume of 26,645 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of PATH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of PATH. Below is a chart showing PATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

