Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BURL, NVRO, STWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 6,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 617,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,462 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,200 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nevro Corp (Symbol: NVRO) saw options trading volume of 2,381 contracts, representing approximately 238,100 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of NVRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 459,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of NVRO. Below is a chart showing NVRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 14,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

