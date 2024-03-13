Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOWL, AAPL, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), where a total of 9,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 968,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 819,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 750,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 76,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 14,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOWL options, AAPL options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.