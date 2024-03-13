News & Insights

Markets
BOWL

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOWL, AAPL, IGT

March 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL), where a total of 9,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 968,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 118.2% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 819,170 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,300 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 750,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 76,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 14,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BOWL options, AAPL options, or IGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BZH
 Institutional Holders of BHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOWL
AAPL
IGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.