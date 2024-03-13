Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BOWL, AAPL, IGT

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 750,903 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.7% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 64.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 76,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 14,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
