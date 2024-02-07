Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BERY, UNH, NTGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), where a total of 3,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 23,881 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 1,053 contracts, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BERY options, UNH options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
VTS market cap history
OC Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.