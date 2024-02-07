Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BERY, UNH, NTGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Berry Global Group Inc (Symbol: BERY), where a total of 3,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of BERY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 727,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,300 underlying shares of BERY. Below is a chart showing BERY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) saw options trading volume of 23,881 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) saw options trading volume of 1,053 contracts, representing approximately 105,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,600 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

