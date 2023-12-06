Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, HCP, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 269,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 23,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) options are showing a volume of 14,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,900 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 50,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BAC options, HCP options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: TIVC YTD Return
MIRO market cap history
POCI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.