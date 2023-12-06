Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BAC, HCP, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 269,403 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.9% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 23,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) options are showing a volume of 14,382 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,539 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 653,900 underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 50,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

