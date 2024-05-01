Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BA, CDW, MTCH

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) options are showing a volume of 2,706 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 270,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 641,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,700 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) saw options trading volume of 16,143 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 8,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,600 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, CDW options, or MTCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
