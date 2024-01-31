Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ASO, AMED, VLY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 8,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,900 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) saw options trading volume of 1,963 contracts, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) options are showing a volume of 21,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

