News & Insights

Markets
ASO

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ASO, AMED, VLY

January 31, 2024 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO), where a total of 8,334 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 833,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of ASO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,900 underlying shares of ASO. Below is a chart showing ASO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) saw options trading volume of 1,963 contracts, representing approximately 196,300 underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 270,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,949 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,900 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) options are showing a volume of 21,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of VLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of VLY. Below is a chart showing VLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASO options, AMED options, or VLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks
 TRDA Videos
 Institutional Holders of HOLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASO
AMED
VLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.