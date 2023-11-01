Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APTV, ENVX, BALL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Aptiv PLC (Symbol: APTV), where a total of 8,542 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 854,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.4% of APTV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,900 underlying shares of APTV. Below is a chart showing APTV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 20,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 9,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 997,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) saw options trading volume of 11,798 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,000 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

