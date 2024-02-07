Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APO, OXY, C

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total volume of 13,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $112 strike call option expiring February 09, 2024, with 3,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $112 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 52,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 5,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,600 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 108,202 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 19,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

