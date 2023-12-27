Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: APLS, GES, XRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total of 14,250 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.4% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 4,643 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,500 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) options are showing a volume of 13,600 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,500 underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

