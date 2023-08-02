News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, MDB, AMZN

August 02, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total of 37,156 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,500 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 14,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.7% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 1,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 477,297 contracts, representing approximately 47.7 million underlying shares or approximately 89% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 14,744 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

