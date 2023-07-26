Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, ENPH, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 500,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 28,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 33,538 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 376,568 contracts, representing approximately 37.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 48,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, ENPH options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
