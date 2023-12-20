Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, ADSK, WSO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 9,786 contracts, representing approximately 978,600 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Watsco Inc. (Symbol: WSO) saw options trading volume of 1,319 contracts, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of WSO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of WSO. Below is a chart showing WSO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
