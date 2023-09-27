Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMED, LSXMA, NLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), where a total volume of 4,637 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 463,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.5% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 456,900 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Media Corporation - Series A Liberty Siriu (Symbol: LSXMA) saw options trading volume of 11,128 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 99.8% of LSXMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 9,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 918,400 underlying shares of LSXMA. Below is a chart showing LSXMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY) options are showing a volume of 34,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.6% of NLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,800 underlying shares of NLY. Below is a chart showing NLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMED options, LSXMA options, or NLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.