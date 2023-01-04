Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, ALLY, WBA

January 04, 2023 — 03:30 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 328,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 27,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 27,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 29,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 4,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ALLY options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ANDV Historical Stock Prices
 EEFT Options Chain
 VN DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
ALLY
WBA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.