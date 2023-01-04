Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, ALLY, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 328,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 27,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) options are showing a volume of 27,490 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 29,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 4,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, ALLY options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
