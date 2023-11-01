News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMD, ADBE, PWR

November 01, 2023 — 01:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 935,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 93.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 40,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 25,951 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 101% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 9,114 contracts, representing approximately 911,400 underlying shares or approximately 72.8% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

