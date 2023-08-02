Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALGT, DKNG, CPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT), where a total volume of 1,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 174,730 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 562 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,200 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) options are showing a volume of 54,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30.50 strike put option expiring August 04, 2023, with 6,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,072 contracts, representing approximately 107,200 underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGT options, DKNG options, or CPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: HARP shares outstanding history
MPG Price Target
HSC market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.