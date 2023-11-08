Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ALB, HCC, MARA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 15,109 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.1% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,900 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC) options are showing a volume of 2,968 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of HCC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43.32 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,100 underlying shares of HCC. Below is a chart showing HCC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43.32 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 155,158 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 15,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, HCC options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
