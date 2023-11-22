Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, OKTA, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 76,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 6,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 18,134 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 64,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AI options, OKTA options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: XOUT Videos
IVW Dividend History
SOXQ market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.