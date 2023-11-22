Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AI, OKTA, UAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 76,517 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 6,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 18,134 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 4,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 64,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, OKTA options, or UAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

