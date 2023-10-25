Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AFRM, MDB, INSM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM), where a total of 84,676 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 5,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,400 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,363 contracts, representing approximately 736,300 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring October 27, 2023, with 238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,800 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 8,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 815,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.2% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,700 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFRM options, MDB options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.