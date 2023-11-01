Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: ADP, GRMN, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP), where a total volume of 9,787 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 978,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of ADP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of ADP. Below is a chart showing ADP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) saw options trading volume of 3,147 contracts, representing approximately 314,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 632,875 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 21,064 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
