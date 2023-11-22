Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, DAL, KHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 158,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 18,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 42,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 6,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 33,594 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 25,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAL options, DAL options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.