Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AAL, DAL, KHC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 158,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 15.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 18,375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 42,495 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 6,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 675,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) saw options trading volume of 33,594 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 25,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AAL options, DAL options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: CACI Videos
CNX Stock Predictions
USCB shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.