Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, INMD, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 9,118 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 911,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.2% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

InMode Ltd (Symbol: INMD) options are showing a volume of 4,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 459,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of INMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,400 underlying shares of INMD. Below is a chart showing INMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 18,393 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $143 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 583,200 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $143 strike highlighted in orange:

