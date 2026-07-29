Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, INSW, LMND

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total volume of 5,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) saw options trading volume of 7,074 contracts, representing approximately 707,400 underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,400 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 15,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, INSW options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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