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UTHR

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: UTHR, INSW, LMND

July 29, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR), where a total volume of 5,785 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,200 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 570,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) saw options trading volume of 7,074 contracts, representing approximately 707,400 underlying shares or approximately 140.7% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 502,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,400 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 15,031 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 111.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UTHR options, INSW options, or LMND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UTHR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
UTHR Split History-> UTHR shares outstanding history-> ETF Fund Flows-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UTHR
INSW
LMND

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