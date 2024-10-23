Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGLS, AMED, WM

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 1,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 5,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
