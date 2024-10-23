News & Insights

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TGLS, AMED, WM

October 23, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS), where a total volume of 1,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 125,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of TGLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 266,570 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,700 underlying shares of TGLS. Below is a chart showing TGLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 1,608 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Waste Management, Inc. (Symbol: WM) options are showing a volume of 5,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 502,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.5% of WM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 1,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,200 underlying shares of WM. Below is a chart showing WM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

