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LZB

Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LZB, AMC, CRM

June 17, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), where a total of 3,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 423,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 297,892 contracts, representing approximately 29.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 48,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 115,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LZB options, AMC options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LZB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LZB
AMC
CRM

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