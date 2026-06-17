Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: LZB, AMC, CRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB), where a total of 3,382 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 338,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of LZB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 423,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of LZB. Below is a chart showing LZB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 297,892 contracts, representing approximately 29.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 48,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 115,342 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LZB options, AMC options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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